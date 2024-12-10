Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $822,000 Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

