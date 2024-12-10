Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 4,074 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 25,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

