Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,486. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

ICE opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.87 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

