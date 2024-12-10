Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 271 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exponent by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

