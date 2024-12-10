Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 306,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 112,614 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 13,445 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $265,000.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,896,159 shares in the company, valued at $37,373,293.89. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

See Also

