International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,482,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,272 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,515,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $157.88 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

