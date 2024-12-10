Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Holdings Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $549,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

