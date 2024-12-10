Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $391.53 and a 12 month high of $526.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average of $482.21.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

