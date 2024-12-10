Investors Purchase Large Volume of Braze Call Options (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,426 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,070 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 1,154,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,337. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

