iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.42 and a one year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

