iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.