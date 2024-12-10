iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Lessened by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 7.3% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $101.31 and a 12 month high of $134.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.