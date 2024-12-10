iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Holdings Lifted by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYG opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

