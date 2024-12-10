iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as high as $26.40. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 31,844 shares trading hands.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1002 per share. This is an increase from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 224,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

