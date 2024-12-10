iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as high as $26.40. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 31,844 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1002 per share. This is an increase from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.
