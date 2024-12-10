iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFV opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

