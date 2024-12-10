iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after buying an additional 4,563,810 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,668,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.