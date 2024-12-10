iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Titan Managers LLC

Titan Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Titan Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titan Managers LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,090,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.