Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.