Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of LIND opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.10.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

