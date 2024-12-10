Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 307.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 77.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eHealth by 43.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.47. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

