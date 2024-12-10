Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 307.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 77.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eHealth by 43.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Stock Performance
Shares of EHTH opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.47. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
