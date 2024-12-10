Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTVE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $3,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 243,098 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 208,409 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,726,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

