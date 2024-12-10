Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Global Industrial worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 89,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 55,801 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 44.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIC opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.44 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares in the company, valued at $669,529. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

