Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 33,973 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 75.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 455,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRON stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KRON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kronos Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on KRON

Kronos Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.