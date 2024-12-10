Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BCB Bancorp news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,067.72. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

