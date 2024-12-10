Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

