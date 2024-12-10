Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,564 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Concentrix worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Concentrix by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $641,668. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.