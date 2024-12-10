Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,564 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Concentrix worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Concentrix by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $641,668. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

