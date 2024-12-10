JDM Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JDM Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

