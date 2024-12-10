JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,102 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $355,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,489.8% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

