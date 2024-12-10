JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 314.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.18. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.45) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,880. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,587 shares of company stock worth $125,467. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

