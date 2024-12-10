John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

