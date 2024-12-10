Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) vs. Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Financial Comparison

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Fiserv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,364.73 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Fiserv $383.42 million 301.08 $3.07 billion $5.20 39.02

Fiserv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 15.22% 17.10% 5.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 4 20 2 2.92

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus price target of $147.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $217.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Fiserv.

Dividends

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays an annual dividend of $6.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Fiserv pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Fiserv pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fiserv beats Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

