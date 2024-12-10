Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $292.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

NYSE:JLL opened at $273.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $163.47 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

