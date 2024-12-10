JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by GG Group Ventures LLC

GG Group Ventures LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JQUA stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.