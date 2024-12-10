Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Jushi Stock Up 6.5 %

JUSHF stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.22.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.53 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect that Jushi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.