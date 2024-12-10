Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Market Perform

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $183.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

DHI stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 27.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37,600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 279,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

