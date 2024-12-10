Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Down 3.5 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120,257 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 196,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.