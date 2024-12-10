Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 8,494 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $462,923.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,837,148.50. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 154,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,934. CTS Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

