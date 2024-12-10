Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Kirby Stock Up 0.2 %

Kirby stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.05. 430,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,690. Kirby has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $132.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Institutional Trading of Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,131.20. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

