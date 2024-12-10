Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,195 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $160.39 and a 52 week high of $204.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

