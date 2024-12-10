Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMAT opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

