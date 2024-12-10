Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 27,269.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 111,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.24 and a 200-day moving average of $292.19.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

