Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after purchasing an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

