Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 467.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

