Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,940,615,000 after buying an additional 268,837 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6 %

TEL stock opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.