Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after buying an additional 229,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BOX Stock Up 0.2 %

BOX stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $954,365. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.