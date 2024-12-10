Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 905304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.