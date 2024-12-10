Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 905304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.
KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
