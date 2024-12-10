Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,330,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,232,000 after acquiring an additional 708,620 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,038,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,526,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 314,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

LEGN opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

