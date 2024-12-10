Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is Impala Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Liberty Energy comprises approximately 4.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Company Profile



Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

