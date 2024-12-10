Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $21.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

