Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Acquires 40 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of £734.44 ($936.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,377.60 ($37,447.55).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £738 ($940.73) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900 ($47,036.33).

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £743.68 ($947.97) per share, with a total value of £37,184 ($47,398.34).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £734.16 ($935.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,354 ($23,395.79).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £733 ($934.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,922 ($31,768.01).

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £740 ($943.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580 ($63,199.49).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £785.89 ($1,001.77) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($100,177.18).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:LTI opened at GBX 736 ($9.38) on Tuesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 692 ($8.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 million, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 735.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 781.92.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

